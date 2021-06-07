Chicago shooting: 55 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence across city

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown will hold a morning press conference Monday as the violence soars all across the city.
The latest shooting took place minutes before midnight in the 3100-block of South Lake Shore Drive. Someone fired shots from a passing car hitting another car. That driver lost control and crashed into a tree. Police said no one was injured.
Also Sunday night, an 11-year-old girl was shot in the back in the West Pullman neighborhood around 9 p.m. Witnesses told police they saw someone shooting from a passing car. The girl is now in serious condition.
Just two hours earlier, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the 10000-block of South Evans Avenue in Burnside. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
And the Chicago shooting attracting national attention occurred at about 4 a.m. Sunday when at least eight people were wounded around after someone fired into a crowd at a party in the 8900-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Burnside.
Six men and two women are among the injured, more than half are in serious to critical condition.
"There were a lot of people and a lot of shooting, so they did not know where to run or where to hide," said Street Pastor Donovan Price.
Price said he was listening to calls over the police scanner and went to the scene.
"There were people coming up that were shot in the leg, and this and that," Price said. 'Some people even shot and walking around. It is so chaotic. Everyone is looking for people. What hospital did they go to?"
More weekend shootings across Chicago
A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being shot in the Loop early Saturday morning.
It happened near Wabash and Wacker at about 2 a.m., according to Chicago Police.
The man was shot in the back, according to Chicago police. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department.
Bullet holes were visible in the windows of a nearby business.
No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating, police said.
In the most recent fatal attack, a man was killed in West Englewood Saturday on the South Side.
The 26-year-old was on the street about 4:50 p.m. in the 6400-block of South Hoyne Avenue when someone fired shots from a vehicle, Chicago police said.
The man was struck in the chest, hip and neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at Holy Cross Hospital.
Earlier, a man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.
Officers found a man unresponsive about 1:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his head and chest in the 1300-block of North Mayfield Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as Gerald Collymore, 39, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.
Another man was also hurt in the shooting. The 26-year-old was shot in the ankle and self-transported to West Suburban Hospital. He was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said.
Earlier Friday, a man was killed in another shooting in Austin, police said.
Michael Cooper was in a backyard about 7:25 p.m. in the 5200-block of West Le Moyne Street when someone approached and opened fire, striking him in the head, authorities said.
The 23-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
In another incident, a man was fatally shot in West Englewood on the South Side, police said.
Jermaine Sanders, 27, was on the sidewalk about 9:20 p.m. in the 5600-block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone fired shots at him from a white sedan, authorities said.
The man was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Less than an hour later, a man was found fatally shot in University Village on the Near West Side.
Latrell Goodwin, 24, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his head and chest in a vehicle about 10 p.m. in the 1300-block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
In nonfatal shootings, three males were arrested in connection to a shooting in South Loop late Friday night.
A 30-year-old man was standing outside about 11 p.m. when he was shot in the leg by a male in the 2100-block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.
A witness saw the shooter get in a car with two other males and they were arrested shortly after, according to police.
The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was serious, police said.
On Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood.
The teen boy was sitting outside on the porch about 3:30 a.m. in the 4100-block of West 21st Place when someone inside a black-colored car fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the arm and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital by a relative, police said.
The teen told officers the gunman was firing shots at a nearby group and was hit by a stray bullet, police said.
The Sun-Times Media Report contributed to this article.