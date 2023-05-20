Chicago shootings: 9 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, CPD says

A Chicago shooting on Pulaski Road left a teen dead early Saturday, CPD says. The shooting took place on the border of Hermosa and Logan Square.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least nine people have been shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Saturday

A 22-year-old man was driving north in the 4700-block of South Ada Street about 12:15 a.m. Saturday when he saw a group of people standing on the sidewalk, heard shots and felt pain in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said. He was shot in the leg and took himself to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody; Area One detectives are investigating.

A male victim was driving north in the 6500-block of South Kenwood Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain about 1 a.m. Saturday, CPD said. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the right side of his cheek, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No one is in custody; Area One detectives are investigating.

Two men and a woman were sitting in a vehicle in the 6700-block of South Eberhart Avenue on the South Side just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday when they were shot, police said. A 42-year-old man was shot in the left buttocks and taken to U of C hospital in good condition. A 43-year-old man was shot in the hands, and taken to U of C in good condition, and a 29-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the side of her face, and refused treatment. All three were uncooperative with police, CPD said. No one is in custody; Area One detectives are investigating.

A 17-year-old boy was a passenger in the back seat in the 2600-block of West 23rd Place when he suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the head about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in Little Village, CPD said. He was dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody; Area four detectives are investigating.

Another 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 2000-block of North Pulaski Road just after 2:20 a.m. when a male suspect wearing a white hooded sweatshirt began shooting at him, police said.

He was shot in the chest and abdomen, and Chicago fire crews took him to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

The teen was not immediately identified.

No one was in custody later Saturday morning.

Area Five detectives are investigating the incident, which took place on the border of Hermosa and Logan Square.

Friday

A 33-year-old man was on the street in the 100-block of West 105th Street just after 6:20 p.m. Friday when an unknown suspect shot him in the right leg, police said. He was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition. Area Two detectives are investigating.

A 32-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 1300-block of South Springfield Avenue just after 11:45 p.m. Friday when he was shot in the hip in Lawndale, CPD said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in good condition. No one is in custody; Area Four detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 26 people were shot, eight fatally, CPD said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood