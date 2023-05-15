Chicago shootings: 26 shot, 6 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 26 people have been shot, six fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

In the latest fatal shooting, a man was found shot to death inside a home Sunday afternoon in South Chicago. Just before 5 p.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in the 7900 block of South Marquette Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one is in custody, and area detectives continue to investigate.

Three other people were shot in River North on Sunday morning, Chicago police said. They were standing in the first block of West Hubbard Street when they were shot as two vehicles were exchanging gunfire. Two victims, ages 22 and 26, were shot multiple times and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. The 32-year-old victim was shot twice in the left arm and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

On Saturday, 17-year-old boy died at University of Chicago Hospital after he and a 16-year-old boy were shot in the 6400 block of South King Drive at around 5:54 p.m. According to Chicago police, the teens were standing on the street when they were both shot by an unknown suspect. The 17-year-old was shot in the chest and the 16-year-old was shot in the arm. Area One detectives are investigating.

A man was shot to death during an argument in the lobby of a South Side apartment building early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of South State Street at about 2:43 a.m., police said. A 30-year-old man was arguing with another person, identified only as male, when that offender took out a gun and fired shots. Police said the victim, shot in the stomach, was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

On Friday evening, a man was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on the South Side, police said. They were shot at about 7:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Halsted Street by an unknown shooter. The man was shot in the head and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The teen was shot in the leg and taken to Comer Children's Hospital and was initially listed in good condition. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the man as 61-year-old Mark Johnson. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Hours earlier, a woman was critically injured while trying to flee from a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said. The shooting happened in the West Pullman neighborhood's 12400 block of South Halsted Street at about 12:30 a.m., police said. A 19-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when a blue Dodge Charger pulled up, and someone inside fired shots. Police said the victim, shot in the head, ran to a nearby business, where she collapsed. The Chicago Fire Department transported her to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Last weekend, at least 20 people were shot, four fatally, including a Chicago police officer, CPD said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report