Chicago violence: 36 shot, 7 fatally in weekend shootings, 1 fatally stabbed

FRIDAY

CHICAGO -- Eight people are dead and 36 others were wounded so far this weekend in violence across Chicago, according to police.Last weekend Chicago police reported 50 people shot, four fatally. Five of those wounded were teenagers.A woman was killed in a shooting Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.A male suspect followed the 26-year-old woman to a vehicle after an argument and fired shots at her about 4:20 a.m. in the 7500-block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police.The woman was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the woman as Rodjzae Funches-Heard, of Bellwood.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.A man was killed and four people were wounded Sunday after a gunman walked into an East Garfield Park home and opened fire.About 5:40 p.m., someone walked into the home in the 200-block of North Sacramento Boulevard, pulled out a gun and fired shots at the people inside before fleeing, Chicago police said.A 27-year-old man was struck in the leg and arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Dantrel Johnson of Humboldt Park.A 32-year-old man who was shot in the buttocks was in serious condition at the same hospital, along with a 37-year-old man who was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the foot.Two more men, 25 and 27, were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The younger man was shot in the leg, while the older man was struck in the arm, body and back.No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.A man was fatally stabbed Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.Sebastian Bobak, 29, was found with a stab wound to his chest about 4:05 p.m. in an apartment in the 3100 block of West Walton Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.Bobak, who lived in Portage Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.Area Three detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.A 27-year-old man was struck in the leg and arm and taken to Mt. The younger man was shot in the leg, while the older man was struck in the arm, body and back.No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.A man was critically injured by gunfire early Sunday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.The 37-year-old was standing in the street about 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2400-block of South Washtenaw Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.He was hit in the lower back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.A 30-year-old was outside about 3:45 p.m. when a group of people walked up to him in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue and opened fire, striking him in the neck and chest, Chicago police said.The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.Early this morning a woman was killed and a man was injured in Humboldt Park on the West Side.Both were in a vehicle at 4:19 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when a black Chevrolet approached and someone inside started shooting, according to police. The woman, 22, was shot in the right leg and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she later died. The woman was identified as Tynaz Shorter , of Lawndale, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.A couple hours earlier, around 12:02 a.m., a man was killed and a woman injured in Chatham early Saturday.Aaron Campbell, 30 and a 26-year-old woman were in a parked vehicle shortly after midnight in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue when two males approached and fired multiple shots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. The man was shot nine times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The woman was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. One boy, about 15 years old, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other boy, 15, was shot in the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.The latest nonfatal shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. when three people were wounded one of them critically in Calumet Heights on the South Side.Someone in a vehicle fired shots at the trio about 3:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 95th Street, Chicago police said.A 27-year-old man was struck several times in the body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said. Another man, 40, was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his back.A third man, who is in his 30s, was struck multiple times in the body and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He was also in serious condition.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.Early this morning, a 39-year-old was standing outside about 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Leamington Avenue when someone began firing shots in his direction, police said. He was struck on the left side of the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.About ten minutes before that, a woman was shot in the foot in South Chicago.The 38-year-old was arguing with someone about 2:35 a.m. in 8000 block of South Muskegon Avenue when the person pulled out a handgun and shot at her, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot and was transported to South Shore Hospital in good condition.About two hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot while driving in Bucktown on the North Side.He was riding in a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Diversey Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he was hit, according to Chicago police. Ramon Flores Jr., 42, went outside to smoke about 11:50 p.m. in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue when two males approached and began shooting at him, authorities said. Flores, who lived in Orlando, Florida, was shot in the back and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died.