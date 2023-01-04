5 teens shot throughout city in last day: Chicago police

At least 5 teenagers were shot across Chicago in the last day, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least five teenagers were shot Tuesday into early Wednesday in Chicago.

The most recent shooting took place just before 3 a.m. at an unknown location, CPD said.

A 17-year-old boy was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital, with a gunshot wound to the upper right shoulder. He is in fair condition, according to police.

He is not cooperating with police, and would not provide information on the incident.

Just after 12:10 a.m. in the Northwest Side Cragin neighborhood, another 17-year-old boy was shot. He was pumping gas in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, CPD said.

No one is in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Just after 10:50 p.m. in Woodlawn, a 31-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were shot while in a vehicle in the 6600-block of South Greenwood Avenue, CPD said.

The two were driving west on East Marquette Road when a male suspect fired shots from the sidewalk, CPD said.

The 31-year-old driver was shot in the head and drove into a tree and building, according to police. He is in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

The 14-year-old was shot in the right arm and taken to U of C in fair condition.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

At about 10 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was at a West Chatham gas station in the 7900-block of South LaFayette Avenue when shots were fired.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, and remains in serious condition.

No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Just after 3:15 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 5300-block of South Tripp Avenue in West Elsdon, when he suffered a graze wound to the thigh, CPD said.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Just four days into the year, 13 juveniles have been shot across the city, including two homicides.

