Chicago shootings: 11 shot, 4 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

A woman was hurt in a Red Line shooting near the CTA State and Lake Street train station in the Loop, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were killed and seven other people have been wounded by gunfire since Friday evening across Chicago.

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Humboldt Park while inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m., Chicago police said. Someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was killed in a shooting on the city's West Side Friday night, Chicago police said. The man, 65 years old, was standing in front of a house in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue near West Ferdinand Street when someone shot him in the chest at about 7:16 p.m., police said. The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The medical examiner identified him as Randal Wilson. Police are still looking for the shooter and did not provide further information about the incident.

Early Saturday, an 18-year-old man was shot to death while on a front porch of a residence in Chatham on the South Side. A resident of the home found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and head after hearing "a loud disturbance" from outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West 87th Street, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A 26-year-old man was found dead a little more than an hour later in Bridgeport. He was found about 2:50 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Poplar Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head. Circumstances of the incident are unknown, but detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, according to police.

In non-fatal attacks, a woman was shot on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop overnight Saturday, Chicago police said. Shots were fired on the train as it approached the State and Lake station at about 12:09 a.m., police said. A 30-year-old woman was hit in the knee after a verbal confrontation with the shooter. The victim was rushed to Northwestern Hospital and her condition has not been made public. She could not tell police any information about the suspect or why the argument started, authorities said. Police are looking for the shooter. The shooting caused chaotic moments for other CTA passengers. Witnesses said they found out someone had a gun on the train and moved to another car when shots were fired.

"At that point, everyone was just crammed into one car," said Red Line passenger Carlos Leon.

The incident marks the fifth shooting on the Red Line so far this year, according to ABC7 data. It is the second Red Line shooting this month. Police did not immediately provide further information..

At least six other people have been shot in since 5 p.m. Friday in Chicago.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.