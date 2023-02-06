Logan Square stabbing: Man stabbed, critically injured at gas station, Chicago police say

A Chicago stabbing left a man critically injured at a Logan Square gas station on Sacramento Avenue early Monday morning, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old man was stabbed and critically wounded at a gas station in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said officers responded about 3:55 a.m. to the 2300-block of North Sacramento Avenue for a report of a person stabbed. When police arrived, the man was "very uncooperative with police," CPD said.

He had been stabbed in the neck and chest.

Chicago fire crews took him to Illinois Masonic hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

