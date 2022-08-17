Man struck, critically injured on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 52-year-old man was critically injured when he was struck by a car on DuSable Lake Shore drive Tuesday night, Chicago fire officials said.

CFD said emergency responders were called to the northbound lanes in the 3500-block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Fire officials said the man attempted to run across the drive and was struck by a car at a high rate of speed.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, CFD said.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications said northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed from Belmont to Addison for the police investigation. The duration of the closure is not known.