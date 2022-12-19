Chicago weather: Significant winter storm could bring several inches of snow before Christmas

ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler breaks down the latest Chicago winter storm forecast and how much snow fall we could see by the end of the week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago weather forecast this week shows a significant winter storm that's expected to dump several inches of snow before Christmas.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said that while it's too early to talk specific snow fall amounts, the Chicago area could see 6 inches of snow or more by the weekend.

The latest forecast shows the storm could begin Thursday afternoon as a wintry mix or even some rain before changing over to a steady snow Thursday night, then continuing through Friday.

"There's still some uncertainty in the track, but the one thing that looks certain: travel inconveniences and certainly disruptions," Butler said.

Gusty winds are expected, Butler said, which could result in blizzard conditions and make travel treacherous.

"By Saturday, it's just plain cold," Butler said.

