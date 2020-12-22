10th anniversary tribute held for deceased Chicago firefighters

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A tribute took place Tuesday morning for two Chicago firefighters who died in the line of duty.Edward Stringer and Corey Ankim got trapped in a building while fighting a 311 alarm fire 10 years ago. It was in a vacant dry-cleaning property on East 75th St.At least 15 people went to the hospital after the roof collapsed.Family members of Stringer and Ankum were at the tribute for a ceremonial bell ringing to mark the 10th anniversary of their deaths.