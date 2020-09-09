Walgreens stabbing: Man, 18, charged with murder in Wicker Park Walgreens employee stabbing due in court

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6414413" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Police Department released new details on motive behind stabbing death of Wicker Park Walgreen's employee Olga Calderon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man charged with murder in the stabbing death of an employee inside a Wicker Park Walgreens is expected to appear in virtual bond court Wednesday.Police said 18-year-old Sincere Williams walked into the Walgreens at 1372 N. Milwaukee Ave. just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday intending to rob the store. But investigators allege Williams wound up stabbing store employee Olga Calderon to death."He approached the victim, Olga Calderon, who was just stocking shelves at Walgreens, grabbed her around the neck," Area 5 Commander Eric Winstrom said. "It appears that she tried to push away from Williams, and he began stabbing her multiple times, causing her death."Police said co-workers discovered the 32-year-old dead in a pool of blood just before 10 a.m. Sunday."I don't really know what to think," Walgreens employee Jennifer Montanez said. "Very numb. It's hard to process, even if it's not someone that you particularly know."There were no eyewitnesses, according to detectives. But police said they were able to track Williams to his Old Town apartment with a trail of evidence and technology."Williams discarded a knife and clothing in a nearby yard, which detectives recovered," Winstrom said. "We were able to determine that Williams entered an apartment complex in the 1400-block of North Sedgwick in the 18th District. With the assistance of 18th District tactical personnel, we were able to arrest Sincere at his apartment without incident."Williams has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murderPolice believe Williams is also responsible for an earlier robbery at this same Walgreens and at another location., possibly with the same knife and mask he allegedly used Sunday.Police don't believe Calderon was targeted for any reason. They said she was just a young working mother trying to make a living who never made it home her family."Extremely tragic to have a woman go to work and not come home to her child," said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.Crisis responder Andrew Holmes said the woman who was killed is the mother of a 3-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl. Her family is struggling to come to grips with the loss."Her daughter is taking it really hard," Holmes said. "The younger baby doesn't understand yet what's actually happened, but the daughter, she knows.""It makes me really sad we are in a place in society where we are worried about going home, going to work and we don't know if we're going to come back, we don't know if we're going to upset someone. We just don't know," Montanez said.When Walgreens reopens the store Wednesday, the company says there will be extra security in place.Walgreens spokesperson Phil Caruso said in a written statement: "We are grateful to Chicago police and law enforcement for their efforts and will continue to work with authorities. The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority. We are continually evaluating our security measures in all our stores. The store is expected to reopen tomorrow morning with additional security measures."