Weather Chicago: Flash Flood Warning issued for south suburbs, Dense Fog Advisory for area

Ground stop lifted at O'Hare

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 25, 2024 3:43PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A ground stop was lifted for arrivals at Chicago's O'Hare airport Thursday morning, as a Dense Fog Advisory was issued for the area throughout the day.

The ground stop went into effect about 8:15 a.m., and expired about 9:30 a.m.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the area until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The ground stop was in effect due to low visibility.

RELATED: Chicago weather: Overnight freezing rain, icy conditions cause spinouts, crashes across area

As of about 9:30 a.m., there were over 100 cancelations at O'Hare, with 15-minute delays. There were nearly 100 cancelations at Midway, with less than 15-minute delays.

Thursday's foggy day comes after a period of extreme cold and snow earlier this month.

The Chicago area is expected to have a lot of snowmelt soon, as temperatures warm up, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Will and Grundy counties until 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

