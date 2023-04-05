Chicago weather forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of area | LIVE Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another round of severe weather is in the forecast for the Chicago area Wednesday morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for northeastern Kendall, northern LaSalle, DeKalb and southwestern Kane counties until 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 11 a.m. for Cook , DuPage, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Livingston, McHenry, Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler says the main risk from the storms will come from strong winds and large hail, with a risk of tornadoes as well.

A line of thunderstorms is forecast to start moving through the western suburbs between 6 and 7 a.m., with the greatest storm threat along I-55 and to the east of I-55.

The storms are expected to bring high winds and hail and even a potential for tornadoes.

WATCH: ABC7 Accuweather Forecast

Gusting winds throughout the day, with temperature falling in the afternoon.

Storms topple trees in western suburbs

The storms Wednesday morning come after strong storms Tuesday night.

Nearly three-inch hail and high winds were reported in parts of the Chicago area as the first round of severe storms hit early Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago fire officials said a localized but high wind force storm passed through Chicago from the west, resulting in significant roof damage and trees and power poles down.

WATCH | Severe storms damage Oak Park church

Strong winds tore the shingles off the roof of Pilgrimage Congregational church on Lake Street in Oak Park.

"I was sitting on a chair and it actually felt like the wind was trying to pull away one of the outside walls, that's what it felt like," officer manager Joycelin Fowler said.

Large chunks of hail clattered down over the western suburbs, large enough to resemble golf balls.

The storm sheared the roof of Reb Steel in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood on the West Side. Thankfully, no employees inside were hit with falling debris.

WATCH: Large hail pelts Aurora, Illinois

Firefighters said one woman was injured inside a port-a-potty when the wind knocked it over with her inside.

It kept moving east, shearing of the roof of Reb Steel in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood on the West Side. Bricks laid crumbled in large piles around the manufacturing facility, where, fortunately, no employees inside were hit with falling debris.

WATCH | Large tree falls on cars in Lincoln Park amid severe weather

As of 5 a.m., ComEd is still working on 25 active outages, leaving hundreds still without power in the Chicagoland area.