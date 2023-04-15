Chicago weather radar: Severe storms possible Saturday, snow possible Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready for a weather rollercoaster this weekend, Chicago!

The Chicago area is under the threat of severe weather as thunderstorms are expected to spread across northern Illinois Saturday evening.

ABC7 meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said damaging winds, hail and frequent lightning are the greatest threats in any storms that develop.

WATCH | Latest Chicago Weather Forecast

Storms are expected to roll through between 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. The main area of concern is southwest of Chicago, Martinez said. Storms will move northeast at around 40 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Chicago area under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, a level 1 out of 5. The far southwest suburbs are in the "slight" risk category, a level 2 out of 5.

Additional storms are possible overnight into Sunday, but are not expected to turn severe.

Then, big changes are in store for Sunday. We'll see the warmest weather in the morning, with high temperatures around 60, before a cold front brings blustery conditions and the possibility for a rain/snow mix Sunday night.

Low temperatures Sunday night will be around the freezing mark.