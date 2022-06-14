Weather Chicago: Widespread damage reported after supercell thunderstorm rips through area

WATCH | Supercell storm downs trees in Roselle

A supercell thunderstorm downed several large trees in Roselle as it barrelled through the Chicago area Monday evening.

WATCH: ComEd trying to restore power after storm, before heat wave

ComEd is trying to restore power after Monday night's storm and before a heat wave.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A supercell thunderstorm ripped through the Chicago area Monday evening, leaving a trail of wind damage that stretched from the far northwest suburbs to Indiana.The storm traveled over 100 miles, slamming the northwest suburbs before it dove south, roaring through the city and maintaining its strength as it barreled through northwest Indiana.The storm prompted tornado warnings to be issued across northern Illinois and Indiana. Widespread wind damage has been reported, but so far, no tornado touchdowns have been confirmed.In west suburban Bellwood, village officials said a microburst ripped off the roof of a multi-unit apartment building near 24th Street and Washington Boulevard. It happened around 7 p.m., just as families were sitting down to dinner."We just heard people screaming that the roof was off, get out, get out," resident Larhonda Neal said.Village officials said one resident, a young woman, was taken to the hospital after she was hit by falling debris, but is expected to be OK."It was a lady on the third floor screaming; she needed help, and the roof caved in on her," resident Ivoryana Neal said.Isaiah Griffith, a second-floor resident, heard the woman's screams and ran to the third floor to help. When he arrived at her unit, he saw electrical sparks."It looked like, I can't explain, like it was spreading all around," he said. "It was terrifying; it was terrifying."The Red Cross is staged at the Bellwood Village Hall to help any residents find a place to stay."It could have been worse, so I just have to thank God," Ivoryana Neal said.Residents described what they heard as that roof was torn off, saying "we heard a whistling sound," "I heard the thunderclap; it was like boom," "then we heard a loud pop, like boom, like something crashed.""I thought our ceiling was was going to cave in, as much water was coming in," Ivoryana Neal said.The mayor said a building inspector will be there Tuesday morning to assess the structure.The mayor said no one was seriously hurt.In the northwest suburbs, one of the oldest trees in Roselle gave way to the sudden strong winds. A favorable direction spared the village mayor's own home."I was at Village Hall, got a lot of calls from my wife," Mayor David Pileski said. "She was in our basement with our 1-year-old. We're just grateful it fell away from the house."The spontaneous clean-up crew wandered up as soon as it was safe to step outside."I live two houses down; that's what neighbors do," Joe Kightlinger said. "Roselle, they take care of each other.On Chicago's North Side, the storm damaged a Toyota dealership in Lincoln Park. No one was reported injured.Travelers took cover as 84 mph winds whipped outside O'Hare International Airport and all arriving and departing flights ground to a halt. Throngs of people looking for shelter scrambled to the airport's lowest level.And with good reason. The high winds flipped over several planes at nearby Schaumburg Regional Airport. And a single lightning strike ignited a fire at a north suburban Northbrook home.Several Metra lines temporarily suspended service as the storm blew through.And as of 4:30 a.m., ComEd reported over 45,000 are without power due to the storm, down from a height of 125,000.ComEd said workers are making the rounds, mostly in the north and northwest suburbs and the city, trying to restore electricity and order before sweltering temperatures make the task unbearable.Chicagoans who need to report a power outage or a downed power line should contact ComEd at 800-334-7661.For large, fallen limbs or downed trees that are blocking the public way, residents should call 311 and report a "Tree Emergency." Chicagoans should visitto report water in their basement, standing water on their street, tree debris and out traffic lights. Residents are also encouraged to download the CHI 311 app in the App Store or Google Play to make 311 reports.As the warm front that set off the storm lifts north, temperatures will soar well into the 90s on both Tuesday and Wednesday.