Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms dump rain across area, flooding roadways

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thunderstorms overnight Wednesday into Thursday dumped rain across the Chicago area, causing flooding on some roadways.Roughly an inch and a half of rain had fallen across the Chicago area as of about 5 a.m. Thursday, ABC 7 meteorologist Greg Dutra said. A line of storms stretched from DeKalb to Chicago.The rain, which persisted all night, is expected to move out of the area about 8:30 a.m., Dutra said.There is flooding across Chicago's expressways because of the rainfall, including on the Kennedy, Eisenhower and Stevenson expressways.Multiple lanes of the Kenney are flooded at the Hubbard Street tunnel. There are delays on the Stevenson in both directions at Pulaski and California Avenues, and there is inbound flooding on the Eisenhower at North Avenue.Motorists are not advised to drive through standing water.There is also a dense fog advisory for the Kankakee County area and parts of northwest Indiana until 10 a.m. Thursday. Hail was expected in some parts of the Chicago area, too.