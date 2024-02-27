Potentially severe storms in forecast for Chicago area Tuesday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Potentially severe storms capable of producing large hail could move into the Chicago area Tuesday evening.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says Tuesday will start out dry in the morning through the afternoon, with potential for storms after sunset.

Tuesday will be very warm and feel more like June, possibly breaking the 75-degree record high for February.

A cold front is expected to move in Tuesday evening, potentially bringing large hail as well as strong winds with an isolated tornado threat, Butler says.

Storms are likely to end by midnight, when the area will experience a rapid temperature drop, with wind chills potentially in the single digits Wednesday morning. There could also be snowy and icy conditions for the commute Wednesday morning.