Residents urged to vote early, White Sox game moved up as more severe weather heads toward Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have also move up their home opener Monday against San Francisco.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another storm system is on the horizon, and expected to impact both Election Day and the Chicago White Sox home opener.

Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are possible as another threat heads towards the Chicago area Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are possible as another threat heads toward the Chicago area Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest forecast expect the weather event to move in Tuesday, with a potential second wave materializing overnight, NWS says.

In anticipation for Tuesday's severe weather threat, which also falls on Election Day for the Chicago mayoral runoff, election officials are urging voters to vote early.

The Chicago White Sox have also move up their home opener Monday against San Francisco. The game has been moved from 3:10 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. due to the forecast of inclement weather, team officials announced Sunday.

Meteorologist Greg Dutra said there are still a lot of questions about the approaching storm, including how far north the front makes it, and whether or not we can actually break the cap that the atmosphere will place on storm growth.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s Tuesday night, as the front arrives later in the day, Dutra said. Highs could make it to the lower 70s early Wednesday before the cold front sweeps in and drives temps down the rest of the day.

This comes just days after a dangerous storm swept through Illinois and Indiana Friday, producing at least 19 tornadoes between the two states. One person died and 48 others were injured after an EF-1 tornado ripped through north suburban Belvidere, causing the roof of the Apollo Theatre to collapse during a sold-out concert.

RELATED: 12 tornadoes confirmed in Illinois; Pritzker visits site of deadly Belvidere theater roof collapse

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 50 tornadoes across 11 states on Friday and Saturday. More than 28 million people across the South and Midwest were under a tornado watch going into Friday night, according to the NWS.