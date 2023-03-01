Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Chicago weather: Winter storm forecast for Friday, with potential for more snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The calendar says March, but there is still a blast of winter in the forecast for the Chicago area on Friday.

Snow is forecast to move in Friday morning and continue through the p.m. hours.

Some areas will see a mix of rain and snow, with snow falling heavily at times.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said the storm has potential for several inches of snow, with some models predicting higher amounts for the city on north, while others suggest northwest Indiana will get the brunt of the storm.

Butler said the rainy mix may end up limiting the snow totals.

Chicago saw only 3.7 inches of snow last February, well below the average February of 10.7 inches.