severe weather

Weather Chicago: Thunderstorm Warning, Watch issued for Chicago area as winds again pose risk

LIVE Chicago radar as storms move through
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE RADAR as storms move through Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As residents throughout the Chicago area started cleaning up from severe weather Tuesday night, many are now under new watches and warnings Wednesday morning.

Much of the area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 p.m. (2 p.m. EST).The watch affects Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, LaSalle, Lake and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newtown and Porter counties in Indiana.

Wind gusts as high as 62 mph were reported in Naperville and 68 mph in Plano about 10 a.m.

Cook, Lake and McHenry counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 10:45 a.m.

Lake and Porter counties in Indiana are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 11:15 a.m.

A Heat Advisory is also in effect Wednesday afternoon and evening. The heat index is likely to top 100 degrees again, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

SEE MORE: Weather Chicago: Downed trees, damaged homes, cars, power outages after strong storms; more expected
EMBED More News Videos

Streets were littered with tree damage, and many branches ended up on houses, leaving neighbors shaken.



Temperatures will reach the 90s, which could affect those without power from Tuesday's storms.

Damaging winds and hail are the main threat from Wednesday's storms, Butler said.

The evening hours are prime for storms, and, as it's so humid, heavy rain is likely, she added.

The area is under a slight risk for severe storms Wednesday evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countydupage countylasalle countykane countygrundy countykendall countythunderstormwindwind damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Heat, storms expected after trees downed in latest weather
Downed trees, damaged homes after storms move through Chicago area
7 tornadoes confirmed in northern Illinois, NWS says
Tornado touchdowns reported in western suburbs
TOP STORIES
Helicopter crashes near Chicago Executive Airport in Prospect Heights
Surveillance video shows traffic stop before fatal shooting of officer
Heat, storms expected after trees downed in latest weather
Gun used to kill CPD officer smuggled through familiar pipeline
Chicago projects $733M shortfall for 2022 budget
1 million people got unauthorized 3rd booster shot: CDC
Pitchfork, Summerfest COVID guidelines released
Show More
How a CPD 'Community Safety Team' ended up in an unsafe situation?
Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
Pregnant women more at risk of severe illness from delta variant
7 tornadoes confirmed in northern Illinois, NWS says
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Strong storms at times
More TOP STORIES News