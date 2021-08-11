Weather Chicago: Thunderstorm Warning, Watch issued for Chicago area as winds again pose risk

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10944516" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Streets were littered with tree damage, and many branches ended up on houses, leaving neighbors shaken.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As residents throughout the Chicago area started cleaning up from severe weather Tuesday night, many are now under new watches and warnings Wednesday morning.Much of the area is under auntil 1 p.m. (2 p.m. EST).The watch affects Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, LaSalle, Lake and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newtown and Porter counties in Indiana.Wind gusts as high as 62 mph were reported in Naperville and 68 mph in Plano about 10 a.m.Cook, Lake and McHenry counties are under auntil 10:45 a.m.Lake and Porter counties in Indiana are under auntil 11:15 a.m.is also in effect Wednesday afternoon and evening. The heat index is likely to top 100 degrees again, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.Temperatures will reach the 90s, which could affect those without power from Tuesday's storms.Damaging winds and hail are the main threat from Wednesday's storms, Butler said.The evening hours are prime for storms, and, as it's so humid, heavy rain is likely, she added.The area is under a slight risk for severe storms Wednesday evening.