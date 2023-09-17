Chicago weather: Flash flooding possible as heavy rain moves through area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some heavy rain is moving through the Chicago area Sunday morning, prompting a Flash Flood Warning.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for Cook and DuPage counties until 1:30 p.m.

ABC7 Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said the showers are expected to be off and on until the area dries out between 2 to 4 p.m. Scattered lightning is expected to be seen with the showers as well.

A Marine Warning was also issued for the area between Wilmette Harbor and Winthrop Harbor, NWS said. Waterspouts in Lake Michigan are possible.

ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains waterspouts