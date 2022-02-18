snow

Weather Chicago: Winter storm blankets area in snow; Motorists stranded for hours on I-65 in NW Ind

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago area digs out from winter snowstorm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is digging out Friday after a winter snowstorm blanketed the area, with areas in northwest Indiana seeing the highest snowfall accumulation.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Glenn Fifield warned Friday morning that travel conditions remain hazardous, with the road salt ineffective due to the low temperatures.

On stretches of I-65 near Rensselaer, Sergeant Fifield said conditions have led to jackknifed semis and reports of some people being stranded in cars for eight to nine hours. Sergeant Fifefield said anyone traveling should be prepared to be stranded.

Indiana State police warn winter storm wreacks 'havoc' on I-65


EMBED More News Videos

Hazardous travel conditions on I-65 in northwest Indiana have eld to numerous crashes Friday morning, indiana State Police said.



Much of the snowfall hit the south and southwest suburbs. At around midnight, snow-covered roads continued to create problems near Coal City and Shorewood.

In the middle of the storm, drivers battled near-blizzard-like conditions with snow drifting sideways.

MORE: 100-car pileup in downstate Illinois shuts down I-39

The day started with overnight heavy rain before the snow and strong winds moved in, as the afternoon wore on.

Friday morning, some areas were still working on the clean-up effort before the morning commute.

School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List

Overnight, the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation transitioned 287 salt spreaders to begin clearing snow from residential streets.

Snowfall totals



Morocco - 9 inches
Rensselaer - 8 inches
hobart 7.5 inches
Streator 6 inches
Porter - 5.5 inches
Schereville - 5.0 inches
Chatsworth - 5.0 inches

Lansing - 4.7 inches
Lincolnwood - 4.5 inches
Naperville - 4.0 inches
Oak Lawn - 3.9 inches
Carbon Hill - 3.2 inches

WATCH: Full ABC7 AccuWeather 7-day Forecast

The weather created significant problems at the city's airports. On Thursday, more than 380 flights were canceled at O'Hare and more than 140 cancellations at Midway. Friday, O'Hare reported 180 flights canceled, with 11 flights canceled at Midway as of 5:15 a.m.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagoloopcook countywill countygrundy countykankakee countylivingston countylake county indianaporter countylaporte countydupage countykendall countylasalle countycoldsnow stormwinter stormsnowrainwinter weathertrafficfreezing rain
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
Winter storm makes mess of evening commute
Ex-Gov. Blagojevich joins pastor in camp-out for community center
LIVE: Winter storm to bring heavy rain, ice, several inches of snow
Winter storm to bring heavy rain, ice before dumping inches of snow
TOP STORIES
Appellate court dismisses Pritzker school mask mandate appeal
100-car pile-up near El Paso, Illinois shuts down I-39
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Gift cards for guns: What CPD gets from firearm turn-ins
Lightfoot speaks out after alleged stalker arrested with gun near home
Man, 18, charged in teen's Noble Square shooting death
Jury finds convicted cop killer was fit to stand trial in 2015
Show More
Woman dragged by cops at Brickyard Mall to receive $1.67M settlement
Blagojevich says feds used Mike Madigan to rig impeachment
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, still windy Friday
Victoria's Secret campaign features first model with Down syndrome
Massive fire rips through historic Detroit area country club
More TOP STORIES News