Chicago White Sox look to even ALDS against Houston Astros in Game 4

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is a must-win game for the White Sox Tuesday against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALDS.The White Sox managed to stave off elimination after winning Sunday's game 12-6.Sox fans have had to wait an extra day after the weather forced the game to be postponed.First pitch is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. Pitcher Carlos Rodon getting the start for the White Sox and Jose Urquidy on the mound for the Astros.One local super fan credited for maybe working his magic. Ron Holt, was at the game Sunday when things were going sideways and on impulse he pointed his cane at the batter and started giving him instructions. He's now being called a wizard and is invited to Tuesday's game."So then somebody says, 'That's a magic cane' and my son says, 'No it's not. He's a wizard. He's Gandalf.' And so when the guys come up, I pointed to them and said 'You have the power. You have the power,'" Holt said. "It's fully juiced. I have plugged it into a cosmic battery and it's ready to go."And after using five relief pitchers on Sunday, White Sox Manager Tony La Russa welcomed the unplanned day off thinks, magic aside, it could be a blessing in disguise.If the Sox are able to get the win Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, they will play a Game 5 in Houston. The winner of the series will go on to play the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS.Game 1: Astros 6, White Sox 1Game 2: Astros 9, White Sox 4Game 3: White Sox 12, Astros 6Game 4: 1:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Guaranteed Rate FieldGame 5: 8:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Houston (if necessary)Pitchers: Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo López, Lance Lynn, José Ruiz, Ryan Tepera, Aaron Bummer, Garrett Crochet and Carlos Rodón/Catchers: Zack Collins and Yasmani GrandalInfielders: José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Leury García, César Hernández, Danny Mendick, Yoán Moncada and Gavin SheetsOutfielders: Adam Engel, Billy Hamilton, Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert and Andrew VaughnTaxi Squad: INF Jake Burger, RHP Ryan Burr, RHP Matt Foster, LHP Jace Fry, INF Romy González, OF Brian Goodwin, LHP Dallas Keuchel, RHP Evan Marshall and C Seby Zavala