Winter Storm Warning in effect for some Chicago suburbs; over 6 inches of snow possible: LIVE radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for some parts of the Chicago area, which could see over 6 inches of snow on the first weekend of spring.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Lake, McHenry, Boone, Ogle, Winnebago, DeKalb, Kane and Lee counties in Illinois until 1 p.m. Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for DuPage, Kendall, LaSalle and northern Cook counties from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued until 4 p.m. for Kenosha, Racine and Waukesha counties in Wisconsin.

Three to 6 inches of snow are possible north and west of the city, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said. The counties with the winter storm warning are more likely to see six inches or even more snow.

Rain showers developed on Friday night across much of the area, and, overnight, some of that rain may was heavy. The rain transitioned to snow near Lake and McHenry counties between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Heavy rain in area mostly stopped early Saturday, but there will likely be a rain/snow mix around and south of the city starting around lunch time that could add up to an inch of precipitation, likely slushy snow.

There will be a very sharp cut-off between the areas that get accumulating snow and those that get a minor coating on the lawns.

The snow should end between 3 and 5 p.m., ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said.