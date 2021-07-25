Quick Tip

Child tax credit 2021: IRS warns of scammers impersonating agency to help sign up, speed up payments

By and Ann Pistone
Child tax scams: IRS warns of scammers impersonating agency

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The IRS warns that scammers impersonating the agency are offering alleged "help" sign up for the Child Tax Credit program. There are also fake stories of "speeding up" monthly payments.

The agency said it's all a ruse to steal personal information, money, and identities.

If you're eligible for the tax credit, you should get it automatically based off your recent W2s.

Click here to use our Child Tax Credit Calculator to find out how much money you could get

The IRS said imposters are using phone, e-mail, text message and social media scams to target families eligible for the credit.

Any communication offering assistance with signing up for the program or speeding up payments is a scam, and it's important to not provide personal info.

RELATED: Child tax credit to help bring thousands of Ill. children out of poverty

The IRS said it will never make contact with taxpayers through e-mail, text messages, or social media channels, and they will not leave pre-recorded, urgent, or threatening messages.

You can report suspicious IRS-related phishing and online scams at IRS.gov.
More TOP STORIES News