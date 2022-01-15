IL House Speaker Chris Welch looking to combat crime in Chicago, Illinois: BGA

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Moving into his second year as House speaker, Chris Welch is now focused on the state Legislature reducing crime in Chicago and across the state.The Better Government Association reported that Welch expressed interest in legislation targeting organized retail theft and carjackings."The budget and some criminal justice work are really the top agenda items," said David Greising of BGA said.He added that upcoming bail reform legislation "is likely to be contentious."Aside from the budget, criminal justice will be perhaps the most important issue addressed in the Legislature's 2022 spring session. Issues include enhanced laws, cash bail - which was ruled out in last year's crime reform bill that goes into effect in 2023.