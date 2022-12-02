'South Side' actor Sultan Salahuddin joins Val, Ryan to talk McGold Cards, Chicago Emmy Awards

"South Side" actor Sultan Salahuddin spoke with Val and Ryan about Christmas movies, the Bears vs. Packers game and hosting the Chicago Emmy Awards.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, South Side actor Sultan Salahuddin joins Val and Ryan at the desk for Host Chat!

They talk about the anticipated season 3 of HBO's South Side where Sultan plays the series lead, Simon James.

Also, a man got fired from his job in 2014 for being too boring! So, he sued the company and just won big last year.

And, if you could have free food for life from anywhere, where would it be? McDonald's is once again giving out their special McGold cards, which will grant three winners and four of their friends free McDonald's for life!

This weekend, Sultan is hosting the 64th Chicago Emmy Awards. You can watch and stream the Chicago Emmy Awards on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at chicagoemmyonline.org.

You can also watch a live broadcast on CAN-TV (Chicago Public Access - Channel 19) and it's available via live streaming on the Can-TV-Plus app on Roku, Fire TV and Google Play.

Bear-ly accurate predictions

Well, the Bears are playing the Packers again. But what do Chicago and Wisconsin have in common? Our delicious food!

Ryan enlists some help to determine what's better: a classic Chicago beef or some fresh Wisconsin cheese.

Tune in each Friday for a new prediction, and make your own list to see if you can beat Ryan's record this season!

Val's cheat day

Everyone needs a cheat day, and after you see this mouthwatering Korean fried chicken you understand why Val had to take one.

On Val's latest "cheat day," she visits CRISP in Lakeview. This local spot is known for its amazing Korean cuisine, including their signature Korean crispy fried chicken.

The double fried wings, and indulgent "sassy soul" special sauce will leave you craving for more.

Stop by CRISP in Lakeview or find them online here.

Spend or save?

"Emancipation" - SAVE

Will Smith stars as an enslaved man who escapes to the North and joins the Union Army. It's an adaptation of the true story behind the photograph known as "Whipped Peter."

"White Noise" - SPEND

"White Noise" is a dark comedy starring Adam Driver and Greta Gurwig where a college professor's suburban life takes an interesting turn for the worst.

"Violent Night" - SPEND

You don't wanna be naughty this year. David Harbour stars as a Santa Claus out for blood in "Violent Night."

"Christmas with the Campbells" - SPEND

"Christmas With The Campbells" is a holiday spoof about a young woman spending Christmas with her ex-boyfriend's family.

AARP: "Maximizing Your Money Summit"

Many people are starting to plan for their retirement years, and AARP is hosting a great event for getting your finances in order.

They'll be hosting an exciting "Maximizing Your Money Summit" event this Saturday, Dec. 3 at UIC Student Center East from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can also learn more by visiting AARP.org/IL.

Terrell Bosley Association Coats and Toys Giveaway

Make sure to check out this amazing event happening next weekend. The Terrell Bosley Anti-Violence Association is hosting a Coats and Toy Giveaway for kids in preschool-6th grade on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.

The giveaway will be happening at New Bethlehem Church on Cottage Grove. Free meals will also be handed out and registration is required to receive a coat for your child.

Find out more information and how you can give further to the organization from their Facebook.