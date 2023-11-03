Val, Tracy talk local musician Wildstyle, female artists' studio, and Chicago Bears game

This week on Windy City Weekend, see Val and Tracy catch up on the latest topics.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, the forecast is for laughs and sunny faces as meteorologist Tracy Butler fills in for Ryan!

Christmas music: too early or just in time?:

Chicago station 93.9 LITE-FM has made its annual switch to Christmas music! Is it too early for you to get into the Christmas spirit?

Or is it actually what you needed to begin your weekend?

Bear-ly accurate predictions week 9: Bears vs. Saints:

Bear-ly Accurate Ryan is joined by former Bear's running back Matt Forte, to predict Bears vs. Saints game.

Sadly, none of Jay Pharoah's impersonations could conjure up a win for the Bears against the Chargers.

But Ryan's prediction of a Chargers win came true, chalking up another "W" for him.

This week, as the Chicago Bears battle it out with the New Orleans Saints, former Bears running back Matt Forte helps Ryan predict the winner, Mardi Gras style!

Wildstyle:

Producer and rapper, Wildstyle turned his life around through music Wildstyle and Crucial Conflict put homegrown Chicago hip hop on the map in the 90s.

Producer and rapper, Wildstyle turned his life around rapping and scored Platinum with Crucial Conflict's 1996 hit single "Hey."

Wildstyle recalls how he got in trouble as a teen, trying to survive the inner city, and ended up in a juvenile detention center. "There weren't too many options outside of selling drugs and being in a gang," he said.

But when rap came along it became an outlet for him and other members of Crucial Conflict to fulfill their dreams of being entertainers.

Wild admits he couldn't sing, but he could rap. "Instead of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, hip hop saved our lives" he says.

Crucial Conflict pioneered a new rhythm by doubling the beat which was unique and had DJs at the time intrigued. Wild talks about how "the beat had a bounce, like riding a horse, influenced by Chicago house music and the dance scene."

Crucial Conflict was the first to get Platinum and Gold with their Chicago-centric hip hop music. "'Hey' is a staple in hip hop from Chicago to the world, " Wild proudly proclaims.

On the 50th anniversary of hip hop, the city of Chicago recognized this true Chicago gem and dedicated a day to honor him.

Wildstyle doesn't hesitate to say he still gets nervous when he goes on stage especially when the group was fronting for some of the biggest names in rap, including Jay-Z, Busta Rhymes and Snoop Dog.

He says every time Crucial Conflict takes the stage "they gonna sweat because we're leaving it all on the stage. When you come to see Crucial, you're going to get your fix!"

Roeper's reviews: spend or save?:

Movie Reviews Richard Roeper shares his movie reviews for this weekend.

"Priscilla" - SPEND

While she's always been a supporting character in numerous Elvis Presley films, "Priscilla" gets the limelight in a new film starring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis.

"Rustin" - SPEND

"Rustin" stars Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin, the influential advisor to Martin Luther King Jr. The film explores Rustin's life and, due to Rustin identifying as a gay Black man, how his history has almost all been erased from the civil rights movement he helped build.

"The Holdovers" - SPEND

"The Holdovers" is a comedy about a New England prep school teacher who has to spend the holidays babysitting a group of students who have nowhere to go.

"Sly" - SPEND

"Sly" is a Netflix documentary about the more than 5 decade acting career of Sylvester Stallone

Women's live artist studio:

Women The passionate ladies from the "Women's Live Artist Studio" in Navy Pier have been selected to participate in the SCOPE Miami Beach Art Show in Florida this December!

This is a dream come true for the women, but to turn this dream into a reality, they are in need of support and donations.

Their Navy Pier hub is not just an art studio, but a space where local, talented women and artists can express their creativity.

To help support their journey to Florida for this prestigious event, head to: www.womensliveartiststudio.com.