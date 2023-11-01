Chicago shooting: Man sentenced to 50 years for Urban Prep student's 2016 murder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in connection with the 2016 murder of an Urban Prep student.
Christopher Fields, 17, was killed in a drive-by Back of the Yards shooting in June 2016. The shooting also injured a 19-year-old man.
Fields was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
He was a sophomore at the Urban Prep Englewood Campus, according to a statement from the school's CEO Tim King.
Deonte Davis, convicted in the deadly attack, was sentenced to 30 years for first-degree murder, 15 years for aggravated battery with a firearm and five years for attempted armed robbery.
The sentencing came as Kavarian Rogers awaits trial for allegedly killing Fields' pregnant cousin, 18-year-old Treja Kelley, in 2019.
Kelley testified in Davis' June 2019 trial as a witness in her cousin's murder, a Cook County State's Attorney's Office spokesperson said. She was later gunned down in Back of the Yards in September 2019.
Rogers claimed he was paid $5,000 to kill Kelley. He is due back in court on Dec. 11.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.