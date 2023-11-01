Chicago shooting: Man sentenced to 50 years for Urban Prep student's 2016 murder

Kavarian Rogers, 21, is being held without bail for the murder of a pregnant woman who was fatally shot while walking home on Chicago's South Side in September.

Christopher Fields' pregnant cousin, Treja Kelley, shot to death in Back of the Yards after testifying as witness to his murder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in connection with the 2016 murder of an Urban Prep student.

Christopher Fields, 17, was killed in a drive-by Back of the Yards shooting in June 2016. The shooting also injured a 19-year-old man.

Fields was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

He was a sophomore at the Urban Prep Englewood Campus, according to a statement from the school's CEO Tim King.

Deonte Davis, convicted in the deadly attack, was sentenced to 30 years for first-degree murder, 15 years for aggravated battery with a firearm and five years for attempted armed robbery.

The sentencing came as Kavarian Rogers awaits trial for allegedly killing Fields' pregnant cousin, 18-year-old Treja Kelley, in 2019.

Kelley testified in Davis' June 2019 trial as a witness in her cousin's murder, a Cook County State's Attorney's Office spokesperson said. She was later gunned down in Back of the Yards in September 2019.

Rogers claimed he was paid $5,000 to kill Kelley. He is due back in court on Dec. 11.

