Chicago weather: Schools, attractions announce closures with Winter Storm Warning in effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As a winter storm bears down on the Chicago area, a number of schools and attractions have decided to close.

Here are some of the closures:

Christkindlmarket will close early due to the storm. Its downtown Chicago and Aurora locations will reduce their hours and close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, while the Wrigleyville market will be closed all day Thursday. All three markets will be closed Friday.

Lincoln Park Zoo will be closed Friday and Zoo Lights canceled due to the forecasted high winds and frigid temperatures. Anyone with tickets to ZooLights on Friday should check their emails for more information.

The Adler Planetarium announced it would close Friday and Saturday in anticipation of the storm. It was scheduled to be closed Sunday.

The Shedd Aquarium will close early at 2 p.m. due to inclement weather.

The Chicago History Museum said will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

Broadway in Chicago said all shows and performances will happen as scheduled and refunds will only be given in case of a cancellation.

Secretary of State Offices and Driver Services Facilities will close at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Chicago Public Schools are open Thursday, but after-school activities are canceled. Friday was already a scheduled day off.

The Kendall County Courthouse will be closed on Friday and all McHenry County facilities will be closing at noon Thursday.

The Straight No Chaser concert scheduled for Friday has been rescheduled at the Chicago Theatre to Jan. 5.

The Field Museum will close early at 2 p.m. Thursday, and remain closed on Friday. It will also close at 3 p.m. Saturday, and will be closed on Sunday, as previously scheduled.

This is not a complete list and will be updated.