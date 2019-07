Closing arguments in sentencing of U of I killer Brendt Christensen to begin Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Closing arguments start Wednesday in the sentencing phase of Brendt Christensen's murder trial in Peoria.After closing arguments, jurors will have to decide whether Christensen should get the death penalty or life in prison.Last month, the same jury convicted Christensen of kidnapping and murdering Chinese U of I scholar Yingying Zhang in 2017.Christensen, a former physics grad student at U of I, is accused of picking up Zhang at a campus bus stop. Prosecutors said he raped and tortured her in his apartment before secretly disposing of her body.