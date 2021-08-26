Chicago Columbus Day Parade returns after 2020 cancellation due to COVID pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual Columbus Day Parade is returning this year to downtown Chicago.It was canceled last fall and replaced with a car parade because of the COVID pandemic.The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans introduced this year's queen and court Wednesday night.The parade is at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 on State Street from Wacker Drive to Van Buren Street.This will be the 69th annual parade, according to the JCCIA website.Founded in 1952, the JCCIA serves as a congress for the Chicagoland Italian American organizations and represents the community on a local, state, national and international level, the site said.It recently filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Park District to return a statue of Christopher Columbus to Arrigo Park, which was removed after civil unrest last year.Activists argue Columbus contributed to the genocide of indigenous Americans.