Chicago Columbus Day Parade returns after 2020 cancellation due to COVID pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual Columbus Day Parade is returning this year to downtown Chicago.
It was canceled last fall and replaced with a car parade because of the COVID pandemic.
The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans introduced this year's queen and court Wednesday night.
The parade is at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 on State Street from Wacker Drive to Van Buren Street.
This will be the 69th annual parade, according to the JCCIA website.
Founded in 1952, the JCCIA serves as a congress for the Chicagoland Italian American organizations and represents the community on a local, state, national and international level, the site said.
It recently filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Park District to return a statue of Christopher Columbus to Arrigo Park, which was removed after civil unrest last year.
Activists argue Columbus contributed to the genocide of indigenous Americans.
