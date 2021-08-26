columbus day parade

Chicago Columbus Day Parade returns after 2020 cancellation due to COVID pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago Christopher Columbus Day Parade returns this fall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual Columbus Day Parade is returning this year to downtown Chicago.

It was canceled last fall and replaced with a car parade because of the COVID pandemic.

The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans introduced this year's queen and court Wednesday night.

The parade is at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 on State Street from Wacker Drive to Van Buren Street.

RELATED: Italian American group sues city of Chicago for Christopher Columbus statue removal

This will be the 69th annual parade, according to the JCCIA website.

Founded in 1952, the JCCIA serves as a congress for the Chicagoland Italian American organizations and represents the community on a local, state, national and international level, the site said.

It recently filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Park District to return a statue of Christopher Columbus to Arrigo Park, which was removed after civil unrest last year.

Activists argue Columbus contributed to the genocide of indigenous Americans.
