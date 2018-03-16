WINDY CITY LIVE

4 Star Chicagoans: Angela and Maria Gonzales

Sisters Angela and Maria Gonzales created a dance program in Berwyn that is affordable for families and accepting of all kids. (WLS)

Sisters Angela and Maria Gonzales created a dance program in Berwyn that is affordable for families and accepting of all kids. "Chance to Dance" offers 17 weeks of class, a t-shirt, two costumes and a final recital for only $50. Not only does the class teach kids how to dance, it teaches them how to be confident, feel empowered and make new friends.

Chance to Dance will have their final recital on May 12 at Fenwick High School in Oak Park.

Visit Chance to Dance's website for more information.
