Adam Toledo mural in Little Village vandalized

The artist, Milton Coronado confirmed Thursday it happened overnight.
The mural displays the names of people who have lost their lives to gun violence. The centerpiece of the mural is the portrait of Toledo with the Virgin Mary right next to him, surrounded by three doves.
Little Village mural dedicated to Adam Toledo, 13-year-old killed in police shooting
Chicago police shot and killed the 13-year-old in March. Video appeared to show a gun in Toledo's hand, which he appeared to drop moments before being shot.
On what would have been Toledo's 14th birthday Wednesday, Toledo's family announced the creation of a non-profit called Adam's Place, a rural home for at-risk youth that will eventually be set on a 20-acre plot of land nearly 200 miles north of Chicago in Grant County, Wisconsin. The hope is groundbreaking for Adam's Place can happen sometime this fall, with the first class moving in next summer.