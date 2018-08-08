It's the 89th year for the back-to-school celebration, the Bud Billiken Parade. The co-grand marshals of this year's parade are Deon Cole and Vic Mensa. Mensa and parade chair Myiti Sengstacke-Rice joined WCL in studio to talk about the legacy, what's new this year and how they are moving it forward.
For more information on the Bud Billiken Parade - check out their website:
https://www.budbillikenparade.org/
And of course tune into ABC7 for live coverage starting at 10 a.m.
Bud Billiken Parade grand marshal previews parade for WCL
