Bud Billiken Parade grand marshal previews parade for WCL

The grand marshal and parade chair of the 89th annual Bud Billiken Parade visited Windy City Live to talk about the legacy of the parade and what's new this year.

It's the 89th year for the back-to-school celebration, the Bud Billiken Parade. The co-grand marshals of this year's parade are Deon Cole and Vic Mensa. Mensa and parade chair Myiti Sengstacke-Rice joined WCL in studio to talk about the legacy, what's new this year and how they are moving it forward.

For more information on the Bud Billiken Parade - check out their website:
https://www.budbillikenparade.org/

And of course tune into ABC7 for live coverage starting at 10 a.m.
