Bud Billiken Parade grand marshal previews parade for WCL

It's the 89th year for the back-to-school celebration, the Bud Billiken Parade. The co-grand marshals of this year's parade are Deon Cole and Vic Mensa. Mensa and parade chair Myiti Sengstacke-Rice joined WCL in studio to talk about the legacy, what's new this year and how they are moving it forward.For more information on the Bud Billiken Parade - check out their website:And of course tune into ABC7 for live coverage starting at 10 a.m.