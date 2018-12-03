COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Buddy Guy, 'Hamilton in Chicago' star among performers at Navy Pier Illinois bicentennial bash

The state of Illinois celebrated its bicentennial Monday night.

Blues legend Buddy Guy played at a big bash for the Land of Lincoln.

On December 3, 1818, Illinois became the 21st state in the union. Monday night people partied at Navy Pier to mark the occasion.

'Hamilton in Chicago' star Miguel Cervantes performed a Gettysburg Address rap in honor of President Abraham Lincoln.

Earlier, Saturday Night Live's legendary "super fans" sent laughs through the crowd.

Retired track and field star and East Saint Louis native Jackie Joyner Kersee saluted illinois' championship teams.
