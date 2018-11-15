Fill loved ones' stockings with Illinois lottery tickets

The Illinois Lottery is teaming up with the BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival to give you the gift of possibilities.
This holiday season, check friends and family off your list by filling their stocking with something that can fill their pockets: Holiday instant tickets from the Illinois Lottery.
Holiday instant tickets are an easy way to give the gift of fun, excitement, possibility and perhaps a life-changing story. You must be 18 or older to play.
This weekend, look for the giant pot of gold on Lights Festival Lane for holiday instant tickets.
The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
Illinois Lottery Pot of Gold
Lights Festival Lane
Pioneer Court
401 N. Michigan Avenue
The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is live on ABC 7 Saturday at 6 p.m.
This segment was sponsored by Illinois Lottery.
