Fox Lake youth football team makes boy, 7, with cerebral palsy honorary captain for a day

FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Grant Jr. Bulldogs youth football team in Fox Lake made a 7-year-old boy with special needs an honorary captain for the day last weekend, even giving him the chance to score a touchdown.Bryson Jenkins was still reeling Tuesday from what may have been the greatest day of his life."It was really, really an experience," said Michael Jenkins, his father.Bryson suffered a stroke at birth that left him with cerebral palsy and epilepsy. He has spent more of his seven years in doctors' appointments than on sports fields."Until last year he wasn't able to walk at all," said Brittany Jenkins, his mother.But last Saturday you'd have never known it. As an honorary captain on the Grant Jr. Bulldogs, Bryson suited up with the young football team in a custom-made jersey."They asked if Bryson would want to go through the banner with them as they entered the field," Brittany said. "Bryson just... I mean, the look on his face. He was smiling from ear to ear. He was just soaking up the attention."Bryson and his dad sat through the game right on the sideline, cradling a football the entire time. With 46 seconds left on the clock they called his number, 85, to the field, and with the help of his dad Bryson ran for a touchdown. The stands went wild."It was the Gronk spike at the end and the first pump," said Danny Gallina, coach of the Grant Jr. Bulldogs. "You could tell the excitement. The football players started jumping and he's smiling and laughing. He was part of us that day and he was with us.""It was an incredible moment that I got to share with him," Michael said. "It was amazing."