great chicago light fight

Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: See the finalists and vote now!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's time to cast your vote for the winner of the 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight.

2019 GREAT CHICAGO LIGHT FIGHT: Click here to cast your vote!

Watch the videos for each of this year's finalists below, then vote for your favorite. Voting will close on Wednesday at 5 p.m., so don't delay!

Tune in to ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning starting at 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, when we will reveal this year's winner!

FINALIST #1: Kintz Home in Joliet
EMBED More News Videos

Scott Kintz, a contestant in The Great Chicago Light Fight, set up nearly 40,000 lights outside his Joliet home to spread the Christmas cheer.



FINALIST #2: Koppers Home in Channahon

EMBED More News Videos

Each year, a group of Channahon neighbors come together for a synchronized light show that lifts spirits and spreads joy.



FINALIST #3: Kowalczyk Home in Tinley Park
EMBED More News Videos

Dominic Kowalczyk has created a 'Winter Wonderland' at his house every year since 1990 - and he's brought it to new heights for the Great Chicago Light Fight.


FINALIST #4: O'Connor/Mequio Home in Mokena
EMBED More News Videos

Scott O'Connor and Paige Mequio's holiday light display is so massive, they're using their neighbors' front lawn too.



FINALIST #5: Reyna Home in Monee
EMBED More News Videos

The Reyna family from Monee, Illinois have decked out their front lawn with hand made ornaments.



FINALIST #6: Scheuerman Home in Elmhurst
EMBED More News Videos

Olaf is ice skating and singing his way through the holiday season, entertaining families in Elmhurst with his light show!

