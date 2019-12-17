Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: See the finalists and vote now!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5746966" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Scott Kintz, a contestant in The Great Chicago Light Fight, set up nearly 40,000 lights outside his Joliet home to spread the Christmas cheer.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5748225" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Each year, a group of Channahon neighbors come together for a synchronized light show that lifts spirits and spreads joy.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5760832" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dominic Kowalczyk has created a 'Winter Wonderland' at his house every year since 1990 - and he's brought it to new heights for the Great Chicago Light Fight.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5744348" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Scott O'Connor and Paige Mequio's holiday light display is so massive, they're using their neighbors' front lawn too.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5747561" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Reyna family from Monee, Illinois have decked out their front lawn with hand made ornaments.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5750711" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Olaf is ice skating and singing his way through the holiday season, entertaining families in Elmhurst with his light show!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's time to cast your vote for the winner of the 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight.Watch the videos for each of this year's finalists below, then vote for your favorite. Voting will close on Wednesday at 5 p.m., so don't delay!Tune in to ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning starting at 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, when we will reveal this year's winner!