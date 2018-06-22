CHICAGO PROUD

Local siblings cross America to raise awareness of intellectual and developmental disabilities

Brennan Besser is biking across the country with his sister, Rachel Besser, to benefit their non-profit, Walk On America. (WLS)

Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago siblings Brennan and Rachel Besser received a warm welcome home during their cross-country bike trip to raise $1 million for Walk On America.

Brennan is making the trip on his bike. He and Rachel founded Walk On America in support of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"I think there is not enough attention," Rachel said. "There are a lot of people that are dealing with the struggles including our family, for example our sister is non-verbal, and just how tough that is to work through that."

The pair made their hometown pit-stop at Have Dreams, a non-profit that helps their sister. They hope to help Have Dreams with the money they raise.

"We decided to bike across the country, and this would afford us to connect with as many people as possible and still complete this campaign in the time needed to get back to school and start working out with the basketball team again," said Brennan, who plays basketball for Duke University.

The siblings hope to get to New York by July 18. They hope their effort makes people aware of the importance of supporting non-profits for adults and children with disabilities.

"As a walk on at Duke, I know how hard it is to get into the game," Brennan said. "So we're just trying to help these kids and this community get into the game of life."

Brennan will hold basketball clinics for more than 60 kids at Misericordia before hitting the road once again on Monday.

For more information, visit www.walkonamerica.org.
