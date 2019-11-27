Each week in "Look Out Weekend," we highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers like you, would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!
For the weekend of November 29-December 1, 2019:
"Lindiwe" at the Steppenwolf Theatre - 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Now through January 5, 2020. Tickets starting at $20.
Lindiwe marries the traditional South African sounds from the province of KwaZulu-Natal (also known as Zulu) with Chicago's iconic blues and features acclaimed musicians Frank Russell (bassist) and Buddy Fambro (guitarist) performing alongside Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Lindiwe's love story challenges us to define the boundaries between this world and the next, all the while exploring the sacrifices we make for love.
"The Polar Express Train Ride" at Union Station - 225 S. Canal St, Chicago. Now through Dec. 29 - Tickets start at $38.
For the fifth consecutive year, you can experience the classic children's book The Polar Express at Union Station in Chicago. It takes elements of the beloved story and brings them to life. It's an immersive family-oriented experience.
Powered by Amtrak, the adventure comes to life when the train departs for a round-trip journey led by a cast of professional actors. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS for a one-hour trip to meet Santa. Once on
board, car hosts will work their way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children's book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is
given the first gift of Christmas. During the trip, characters on each car lead fantastic onboard entertainment - just like in the film! Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket in addition to the wonderful memories made on this magical trip. Just like the kids in the book, families are encouraged to
wear their pajamas for the ride!
Ticket prices range from $38 to $70, depending on the date and time of the ride. Use code CHICAGO10 to save $10 per ticket on 8:45 p.m. trips Sundays - Thursdays.
"Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum" - Morton Arboretum in Lisle - Now through January 5, 2020 - tickets $13-$23 for adults, $7-$15 for children
Returning for its seventh year, Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum is a one of-a-kind winter experience that will awe and delight visitors to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois, with all-new experiences and returning favorites.
Illumination invites visitors to see trees in a different light, both figuratively and literally, as they walk a one-mile paved path surrounded by trees lit with amazing color and unique interactive lighting effects.
Visitors will encounter 16 experiences, including projections, animations, color and light that highlight the beauty of trees in winter and the gifts they give us.
The 2019 season includes new features such as Tree Fascination-a brilliant digital projection of immersive color and pattern on a grove of Eastern white and Scots pine trees.
Visitors can hug a tree to see how it responds, immerse themselves in star-like light as they walk through a magical tree grove, and watch multicolored lights dance to music.
This year's event will debut a new route with a more spacious pathway.
