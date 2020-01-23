Each week in "Look Out Weekend," we highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers like you, would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!
For the weekend of January 24 - 26, 2020:
"Shelter Shiver" at North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Dr., Chicago. Jan. 26. $25 registration fee
Hundreds of pet lovers will plunge into Lake Michigan on Sunday, all for a good cause. The Shelter Shiver, now in its 11th year, raised $100,000 in 2019 for ALIVE Rescue, which cares for abandoned and abused dogs all over the Chicago area. Come out to North Avenue Beach Sunday at 10:30 a.m. for this year's dip and/or join the group at Joe's Bar on Weed for the afterparty. Visit ALIVE Rescue's website for more information.
Australia Day Benefit, D.S. Tequila, 3352 N. Halsted, Chicago. Jan. 25, 9 p.m.-midnight, $30 cover - 50% goes to charity
We've all seen the devastating wildfires in Australia... More than 12 million acres have burned and more than one billion animals have been affected. Saturday... D. S. Tequila in Boystown will host a fundraiser benefiting wires - an Australian organization dedicated to rescuing wildlife. It's from 9 p.m. to midnight. $30 cover and open bar. $15 goes directly to wires. You can also bid on some great prizes from Broadway In Chicago for the new Britney musical. The Chicago Bulls donated a jersey signed by Zach Lavine and a Chicago helicopter experience. Check out the D.S. Tequila website for more info.
