Each week in "Look Out Weekend," we highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers like you, would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!
For the weekend of February 6-9, 2020:
"Black History Month Film Festival" at Chicago Showplace ICON, 1011 South Delano Court East, Chicago. Throughout the month of February
It's the third annual Black History Month Film Festival - and it is celebrating favorite Black movies Like "Hollywood Shuffle," "Barbershop," "Akeelah and the Bee" plus there is a special advance screening of the new Will Packer Productions movie "The Photograph." There will be panel discussions and specials throughout the month. Check out Social Works Chicago's website for more information and to get tickets.
Family Time Magazine's 16th Annual Kids Expo 2020. Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 Thoreau Dr. N, Schaumburg. Feb. 8 - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. & Feb. 9 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tickets - $10 adults, $7 children 12 and under
Animal Island Exotic Animal Show and Cold Blooded Creatures are just some of the highlights of Family Time Magazine's 16th Annual Kids Expo 2020. Come to our "Winter Wonderand" Dance party with your favorite characters from Frozen provided by Kids Kustom Parties! Everything for kids, all under one roof! The expo will also include exciting giveaways, including an American Girl Doll, an electric scooter, and an Xbox One S! There will be inflatable bouncers, singing and dancing, stage performances, reptiles, face painting, and so much more. Visit the expo's website for more information. Windy City LIVE viewers get a special discount! Use code "WindyCity" (no spaces) for 50% off.
Totally 80's Live with The Motels, House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn, Chicago. Feb. 6, 8 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $25
It's a "totally '80s" throwback concert at the House of Blues Chicago! Go back in time with such classic bands as The Motels and Bow Wow Wow! It's happening tomorrow - Thursday, February 6. Tickets start at $25. Visit the House of Blues' website
Look out, weekend!
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More