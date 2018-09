EMBED >More News Videos Bernard Cherkasov is COO of Cradles to Crayons and was recently honored as one of Chicago's Notable LGBTQ Executives and one of America's Great Immigrants.

Bernard Cherkasov came to the United States as a refugee almost three decades ago.Now, he is the Chief Operating Officer of the non-profit Cradles to Crayons and is the recipient of two recent honors.Crain's Chicago named Cherkasov one of Chicago's Notable LGBTQ Executives and the Carnegie Corporation named him one of America's Great Immigrants.Cherkasov was one of 38 people honored for "enriching the fabric of American culture and strengthening or democracy through their lives, their work and their example."