Downers Grove community rallies around bakery owner battling COVID-19, raising over $100K

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban community is rallying around a small business owner battling COVID-19.Chuck Kalousek, who owns the Busy Bee Bakery in Downers Grove, likely needs a lung transplant after contracting the virus.Community members say the father of two has gone into work at midnight for decades, to make sure his customers get fresh breads and pastries each morning.Now, they want to give back."All of these good deeds that Katie and Chuck and her family have done in the community is coming back to them, and people are recognizing and they're stepping up," said Melisa Mackevicius-Leonard, a family friend who organized the fundraiser.So far, a GoFundMe page for Kalousek has raised more than $100,000.