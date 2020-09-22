shedd aquarium

Shedd Aquarium hosts week-long cleanup of Chicago beaches, parks

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shedd Aquarium is hosting several cleanups along Chicago's shorelines this week in honor of the 35th anniversary of International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 26.

The cleanups are important for protecting Chicago's waterways and source of drinking water and help prevent pollution from reaching Lake Michigan and the Chicago River.

However, cleanups have been in short supply due to COVID-19-related beach closures and safety concerns, Shedd officials said.

The cleanups began Monday at Loyola Beach and will wrap up on Saturday at 63rd Street Beach.

Space is limited to ensure volunteers and staff can maintain social distancing at cleanup locations, so registration is required.

Monday, 9/21 Loyola Beach

Location: 1230 W. Greenleaf Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Time: 10 - 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, 9/22 Foster Ave Beach

Location: 5200 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60611
Time: 10 - 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, 9/23 Ping Tom Memorial Park

Location: 1700 S. Wentworth Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Time: 10 - 11:30 a.m. and 1 - 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, 9/24 La Rabida Beach

Location: 6501 S Promontory Drive, Chicago, IL 60649
Time: 10 - 11:30 a.m. 1 - 2:30 p.m.

Friday, 9/25 Calumet Park Beach

Location: 9801 S. Avenue G, Chicago, IL 60617
Time: 10 - 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, 9/26 63rd St Beach

Location: 6301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60637
Time: 9 - 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 2 - 3:30 p.m.

Volunteers will pick up debris on beaches and at parks, sort the litter for recyclable materials and document what they pick up. The information collected will be added to a database of materials found during cleanups across the Great Lakes.

Those interested can sign up by emailing ActionDays@sheddaquarium.org. For more information about Shedd Aquarium's Action Days program, visit www.sheddaquarium.org/actiondays.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagorogers parkedgewaterpilsenjackson parkcalumet parkenvironmentbeachespollutionlitteringshedd aquariumchicago riverlake michiganchicago park district
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHEDD AQUARIUM
Shedd Aquarium offers virtual dive to kick off shark week
Meet Shedd penguins through new virtual encounter
Shedd Aquarium, Willis Tower Skydeck reopen with COVID-19 protocols
Lincoln Park, Brookfield zoos, Shedd Aquarium prepare safety protocols for reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dreadhead Cowboy charged after Dan Ryan horse ride, ISP says
Pair flees scene after 7 cars struck in NW Side hit-and-run: police
Louisville police declares state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision
Boards, sou sou, blessing looms: IL AG, BBB warn of uptick in pyramid schemes
17 French bulldogs rescued from O'Hare; shipping company issued citations
WI could be added to Chicago COVID-19 travel order
Former Wisconsin police chief to review Jacob Blake shooting
Show More
Bubba Wallace to drive for Michael Jordan in 2021 NASCAR season
Man dies after being pulled from water at Monroe Harbor: police
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm Tuesday
Pritzker announces recreational marijuana dispensary application changes
More TOP STORIES News