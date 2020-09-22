Shedd Aquarium hosts week-long cleanup of Chicago beaches, parks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shedd Aquarium is hosting several cleanups along Chicago's shorelines this week in honor of the 35th anniversary of International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 26.
The cleanups are important for protecting Chicago's waterways and source of drinking water and help prevent pollution from reaching Lake Michigan and the Chicago River.
However, cleanups have been in short supply due to COVID-19-related beach closures and safety concerns, Shedd officials said.
The cleanups began Monday at Loyola Beach and will wrap up on Saturday at 63rd Street Beach.
Space is limited to ensure volunteers and staff can maintain social distancing at cleanup locations, so registration is required.
Monday, 9/21 Loyola Beach
Location: 1230 W. Greenleaf Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Time: 10 - 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, 9/22 Foster Ave Beach
Location: 5200 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60611
Time: 10 - 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, 9/23 Ping Tom Memorial Park
Location: 1700 S. Wentworth Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Time: 10 - 11:30 a.m. and 1 - 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, 9/24 La Rabida Beach
Location: 6501 S Promontory Drive, Chicago, IL 60649
Time: 10 - 11:30 a.m. 1 - 2:30 p.m.
Friday, 9/25 Calumet Park Beach
Location: 9801 S. Avenue G, Chicago, IL 60617
Time: 10 - 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, 9/26 63rd St Beach
Location: 6301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60637
Time: 9 - 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 2 - 3:30 p.m.
Volunteers will pick up debris on beaches and at parks, sort the litter for recyclable materials and document what they pick up. The information collected will be added to a database of materials found during cleanups across the Great Lakes.
Those interested can sign up by emailing ActionDays@sheddaquarium.org. For more information about Shedd Aquarium's Action Days program, visit www.sheddaquarium.org/actiondays.
