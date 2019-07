Sherwin-Williams holds 8th annual National Painting Week

In celebration of Sherwin-Williams' 8th annual National Painting Week, local Sherwin-Williams employees from across the country gave back to their communities with a fresh coat of paint. Sherwin-Williams employees from Chicago went to Little Black Pearl to give a fresh coat of paint to a classroom, computer lab and the main atrium. Little Black Pearl is an organization that focuses on countering the challenges urban youth face by providing a variety of art-based opportunities.For more on National Painting Week, visit Sherwin-Williams' website