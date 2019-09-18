Windy City Live's weekend outlook

Each week we will highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!
For the weekend of September 20-22, 2019:
LONG GROVE APPLE FESTIVAL, LONG GROVE
http://longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest/
Sept. 20-22, 2019
MIDWEST WIZARD OF OZ FEST, TINLEY PARK
http://midwestozfest.com/
Sept. 21-22, 2019
312 GOOSE ISLAND BLOCK PARTY, CHICAGO
1-800-GOOSE-ME (466-7363)
https://www.gooseisland.com/312blockparty
Sept. 20-21, 2019
