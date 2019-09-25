Windy City LIVE's weekend outlook

Each week in "Look Out Weekend," we highlight events happening in the city and the suburbs that viewers like you, would be interested in. From family fun to eclectic events, we will clue you in!
For the weekend of Sept. 27-29, 2019:
"Lightfoot Loose" at The Second City - opening Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.
A new high-energy show opens up at The Second City - de Maat Studio Theatre. "Lightfoot Loose" is a show which blends sketch comedy, improv, music, dance and Kevin Bacon. It follows a Chicago mayor in her honeymoon phase. For more information and tickets head to their website.
"World Dumpling Fest" at Polk Bros Park, Navy Pier - Sunday, Sept. 29, noon-7 p.m.
It's a fest for dumplings from all over the world! Celebrate the diverse cultures that make up Chicago through dumplings created by neighborhood-based restaurants in and around Chicagoland. And it's more than just dumpling, the fest also includes art, music and dance. It's free to the public, but if you want to eat the dumplings, you have to buy tasting tickets. Head to their website for info and tickets.
Schaumburg Regional Airport's "Hops & Props" - Saturday, Sept. 28, 6-9 p.m.
It's the first ever "Hops & Props" event! It's a celebration of local brew, food, drink and music - plus you get to check out vintage aircraft at the same time! General admission is $5 - you get a souvenir key chain and a free raffle ticket towards door prizes. Government issued ID is required for entry. For more information check out the website.
