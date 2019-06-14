Reute Butler's grandfather, Paul Butler, founded the village of Oak Brook and Oak Brook Polo Club. Her mother, Jorie Butler Kent, founded Friends of Conservation, one of the world's earliest leaders in the development of community conservation in Masai Mara of Kenya.
Thursday, Reute Butler, President of Friends of Conservation, is working to end female genital mutilation through the FOC's Yes We Can program.
On Sunday, June 23, the Friends of Conservation is hosting a luncheon and afternoon of polo at the Oak Brook Polo Club. Proceeds benefit FOC and the Yes We Can program.
For tickets to the luncheon and afternoon of polo, please visit: https://www.friendsofconservation.org/events-2/
Friends of Conservation hosts luncheon for Yes We Can program working to end female genital mutilation
